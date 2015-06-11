Wheat,corn,oats and soybeans lower on the CBOT; beef and pork higher on the CME.

Grain futures were lower Wednsday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery declined 18.75 cents to $5.1350 a bushel; July corn was down 7.75 cents to 3.5725 a bushel; July oats were 1.25 cents lower to 2.5575 a bushel; while July soybeans were off 2 cents to $9.4950 bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .73 cent to $1.5580 a pound; August feeder cattle rose 2.55 cents to $2.2677 a pound; while June lean hogs were .10 cent higher to $.8130 a pound.