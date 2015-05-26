Wheat, corn, oats and soybeans lower on the CBOT; beef was lower and pork higher on the CME.

Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was down 3 cents to $5.04 a bushel; May corn was off 6.25 cents to 3.8675 a bushel; May oats fell 1.50 cents to $2.72 a bushel; while May soybeans declined .75 cent to $10.0150 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was off 1.42 cents to $1.4710 a pound; March feeder cattle fell 1.10 cents to $1.9807 a pound; while April lean hogs were .92 cent higher at $.6832 a pound.