Wheat and oats higher, corn and soybeans lower on the CBOT; beef and pork higher on the CME.

Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec delivery advanced 6.75 cents to $5.6050 a bushel; Dec corn was 4.50 cents lower at 3.8175 a bushel; Dec oats rose .75 cent to $3.3950 a bushel; while Jan soybeans declined 31 cents to $10.2250 a bushel.

Continue Reading Below

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec live cattle rose .55 cents to $1.7020 a pound; Jan feeder cattle was 1.90 cent higher at $2.3612 a pound; while Dec lean hogs were 1.40 cent higher at $.9267 a pound.