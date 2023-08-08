Expand / Collapse search
WeWork reports second-quarter earnings: 'Substantial doubt exists' about staying in business

WeWork reported a net loss of $397 million down from a $635 million loss the year prior

WeWork on Tuesday said there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business, sending its shares down by nearly 20%. 

The news came in the company’s second-quarter earnings release which said WeWork had a net loss of $397 million – down from a $635 million loss the year prior. 

"[C]ombined with increased member churn and current liquidity levels, substantial doubt exists about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern," the release said. "The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern is contingent upon successful execution of management’s plan to improve liquidity over the next 12 months." 

WeWork San Francisco offices logo

A WeWork logo is seen outside its offices in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 30, 2019.  (Reuters/Kate Munsch / Reuters Photos)

WeWork said it has replaced three board members and added another, stating that it was still continuing its search for a permanent CEO after Sandeep Mathrani stepped down in May. 

The workspace-sharing company will host an earnings conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. 