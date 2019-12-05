WeWork opens record number of buildings in December

Despite financial trouble, executive changes and employee layoffs, WeWork is moving full speed ahead.

Continue Reading Below

The space-sharing firm has set a monthly record for new building openings, according to a company statement.

It has already opened a record 52 new buildings in cities across the world this month, with plans to open more by year-end.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

New locations include 24 in the U.S., Canada, and Israel, and 28 in cities across EMEA, Latin America, China, the Pacific, and Japan.

“This monthly record number of new building openings is driven by strong demand from companies of all sizes for co-working in our beautiful, functional spaces, and the flexibility of our space-as-a-service platform,” said Marcelo Claure, Executive Chairman of WeWork. “WeWork continues to provide an exceptional member experience, as we meet the evolving and global real estate needs of companies across our regions.”

WEWORK TO DROP THE JOB AXE

WeWork shelved plans for an initial public offering in late September after investors were put off by the company’s losses and had questions about its corporate governance.

Co-founder and former chief executive, Adam Neumann, stepped down in September.

WeWork's largest outside shareholder, Softbank stepped in to pump financing into the company and reorganize the business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company last month said it would lay off around 2,400 employees globally, almost 20 percent of its workforce.