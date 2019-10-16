Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

WeWork could run out of cash by November without emergency financing

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino shares the latest news surrounding WeWork. video

Report: Wall Street investment banks including JP Morgan looking to salvage WeWork

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino shares the latest news surrounding WeWork.

The workspace firm WeWork is set to run out of cash by November and  investors are trying to save it from bankruptcy, according to the International Business Times.

Continue Reading Below

Japan's SoftBank Group Corporation and J.P. Morgan Chase are working in an effort to save WeWork from going under this year by securing emergency funding.

Earlier this month, FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reported on financing efforts.

The company expects to lay-off at least 2,000 of its employees as a result of its failed IPO.

SoftBank owns 29 percent of The We Company, parent firm of WeWork, and has invested $10.7 billion in the business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reports say WeWork is partial to a $5 billion financing package led by J.P. Morgan rather than selling a controlling stake to SoftBank.

The startup postponed its IPO in September and its co-founder Adam Neumann resigned as CEO, giving up the majority of his voting control after SoftBank and other shareholders turned on him.

Trading in shares of WeWork in the private over-the-counter (OTC) market has almost ground to a halt, underscoring a loss of investor confidence, according to Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Valuations for the company have ranged from around $7 billion based on the 338.4 million shares on issue, down from the $47 billion it had in January when SoftBank Group Corp last invested. The private market also put a $30 billion value on it in June.