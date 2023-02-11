West coast pipeline leak near Los Angeles has halted gasoline deliveries in several states

Gasoline deliveries on the West coast have been shutdown by a leak at a pipeline facility in California.

The shutdown is affecting deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its pipelines were shut down while the crews worked to resolve the issue.

"There are no injuries or fire reported as a result of this incident," said a company statement.

It is not known how much fuel leaked or when service would be restored.

"The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the release will be conducted," the statement said. "We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts."

Officials believe supplies would not immediately be affected.

In Las Vegas, officials are "monitoring the situation, believe we have adequate supply, and do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability," according to a statement from Clark County.

The county said the pipeline provides fuel storage facilities in Southern Nevada with unleaded and diesel fuel.

Kinder Morgan says only one of the two pipelines that serves Las Vegas was shutdown.

Airports it serves include Nellis Air Force Base and Harry Reid International in Las Vegas and Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, the company said.

Kinder Morgan's SFPP West pipeline runs approximately 515 miles to transport petroleum products from the Los Angeles area to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.