Wendy's profit down 50% in coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Wendy's Co on Wednesday lowered its current-quarter dividend to 5 cents per share on COVID-19 crisis, and reported more than 50 percent decline in first-quarter profit, hurt by investments in its breakfast launch.

The restaurant chain reported flat quarterly U.S. same-store sales for the first quarter ended March 31, as strong demand for its latest breakfast menu offset limited earnings from delivery and take aways while diners stayed at home under lockdowns.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S COMPANY 18.81 -0.47 -2.44%

WENDY'S CUSTOMERS ASK 'WHERE'S THE BEEF?' AS RESTAURANTS REMOVE MENU ITEMS

The company said same-store sales declined 24.9 percent for the week ended April 12 and fell 2.1 percent in the week ended May 3 during the current quarter.

BOOK A TABLE FOR FAST FOOD? BURGER KING TRIALS POST-LOCKDOWN APP IN ITALY

Net income fell to $14.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $31.9 million, or 14 cents per share.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS