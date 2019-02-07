Wells Fargo suffers widespread outage of ATMs, mobile banking capabilities

Customers of Wells Fargo are reporting an outage affecting the big bank's ATMs as well as online and mobile banking.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MIDDAY MARKET REPORT

A customer service representative said it is a nationwide outage.

KULR-TV in Montana is reporting that a bank employee said the outage is a result of a fire at a server farm located in Shoreview, Minnesota. As a result of the fire the servers had to be shut down, the bank employee reportedly said.

Wells Fargo in a tweet said:

Advertisement

Customers who have tried to access Wells Fargo online get a message about technical issues.

In the most recent update from Wells Fargo apologized for the glitch.

"We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible," the bank said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Some customers are also reporting the issue is impacting ATMs and credit cards.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 48.02 -1.20 -2.44%

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for additional details.

Customers are tweeting about the outage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The problem reportedly began Wednesday night.

This is the second time in a month Wells Fargo customers had an issue accessing the bank’s online system on February 1.

This is a developing story.