Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo: No Archegos losses

Wells Fargo is disclosing its ties to battered hedge fund Archegos.

close
UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz weighs in on today’s markets and economy. video

Archegos hedge fund losses like ‘fender bender’ on highway: UBS portfolio manager

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz weighs in on today’s markets and economy.

As the implosion of hedge fund Archegos continues to roil select financial stocks, Wells Fargo investors are breathing a sigh of relief after the bank offered the following update:

“We had a prime brokerage relationship with Archegos. We were well collateralized at all times over the last week and no longer have any exposure. We did not experience losses related to closing out our exposure" the company noted. 

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WFCWELLS FARGO & CO.39.38+0.89+2.32%

The $10 billion hedge fund, run by Bill Hwang, was forced to liquidate positions last week, causing extreme swings in a number of stocks, including Discovery and ViacomCBS, according to reports.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISCADISCOVERY, INC.44.93+3.70+8.97%
VIACVIACOMCBS, INC.47.57+2.56+5.69%

While Wells Fargo shares rose following the disclosure, Credit Suisse shares remain under pressure.

The bank, on Monday, warned investors that "a significant US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and certain other banks... While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CSCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG11.01-0.38-3.34%

It remains unclear what other U.S. financial institutions have exposure and to what extent. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley shares were higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from Monday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GSTHE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.332.22+6.25+1.92%
MSMORGAN STANLEY79.27+1.40+1.80%
JPMJPMORGAN CHASE & CO.154.35+1.63+1.07%