Wells Fargo fires more than a dozen employees for faking work: report

Wells Fargo reportedly handed more than a dozen employees pink slips last month after an investigation found they were faking work.

Bloomberg first reported Thursday that, according to the bank's disclosures to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the workers — all from the firm's wealth and investment management unit — were "discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work."

A spokesperson told Reuters in a statement "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior."

It wasn't clear from the regulatory disclosures if the employees were fired for allegedly faking active work from home, the report added.

Wells Fargo in early 2022 asked most of its employees, including those in customer-facing roles, to return to the office and work under a hybrid flexible model.

