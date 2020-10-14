Wells Fargo swings to profit as coronavirus blow softens

Wells Fargo & Co. returned to profitability in the third quarter after the lender wrote off fewer loans amid a downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The San Francisco-based lender earned $2.04 billion, or 42 cents per share, missing the 45 cents that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. The results were an improvement from last quarter’s $2.38 billion loss, but marked a 56% decline from the $4.61 billion earned a year ago.

Revenue, meanwhile, fell 14% to $18.9 billion, outpacing the $17.98 billion that was anticipated.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 23.99 -0.71 -2.87%

“Strong mortgage banking fees, higher equity markets, and declining sequential charge-offs positively impacted our results, while historically low interest rates reduced our net interest income and our expenses continued to remain elevated,” CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.