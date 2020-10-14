Goldman Sachs rides trading, dealmaking to record earnings

Goldman Sachs Group reported record quarterly earnings driven by continued strength in trading and dealmaking.

The New York-based investment bank earned $3.48 billion, or an adjusted $9.68 per share, outpacing the $5.57 per share that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue surged 30% to $10.78 billion, ahead of the $9.46 billion that was anticipated.

“Our ability to serve clients who are navigating a very uncertain environment drove strong performance across the franchise, building off a strong first half of the year,” CEO David Solomon said in a statement. “As our clients begin to emerge from the tough economy brought on by the pandemic, we are well positioned to help them recover and grow, particularly given market share gains we’ve achieved this year.”

