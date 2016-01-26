This article is part of the series

Claman on Call
Weight Watches Surges After Oprah Tweets About Weight Loss

Wall Street rebounds sharply as oil prices rise

Claman on Call: FBN’s Liz Claman with an after-hours web exclusive on the markets, oil prices and Apple’s fiscal first-quarter earnings.

The bulls fought their way back today!

Wall Street rebounded sharply, thanks in large part to the surge in oil, which jumped 3.7%.  The markets recovered nearly all of their losses from yesterday's trading session, with the dow hitting 300-points at session highs.  The Dow closed higher by 282-points, as the S&P gained more than 26-points and the Nasdaq jumped nearly 50-points.

Oprah Winfrey proves it works!  Weight Watchers stock surging after the queen of all media tweeted she has already lost 26 pounds through the weight loss program. Oprah announced in October she had taken a 10% stake in the company - a $43 million investment.  Shares of Weight Watchers jumped almost 20% today.

Tech giant Apple reported first quarter earnings after the bell today.  The iPhone maker  beat on eps and missed on revenue.  iPhone sales accounted for 68% of apple's revenue during the quarter, with 74.8-million iPhones sold.  This missed 76.5-million in sales expected by analysts. 

Apple got 24% of its total revenue from China in the first quarter. Shares initially jumped after earnings but have since fallen flat. 

And the nation’s second largest wireless company, AT&T, reported fourth quarter earnings this afternoon. The company came in line with eps and missed slightly on revenue.  Revenue was up 22% in the fourth quarter versus a year ago primarily due to the DirecTV acquisition. Shares of the wireless giant are down slightly after hours.

There are some big name earnings you need to keep an eye on tomorrow, including Boeing before the bell with eBay and Facebook reporting after the bell.

