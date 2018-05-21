Week ahead features retail earnings, Fed speeches

Monday starts off with no less than three Fed speakers.

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker and Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In plans to travel to Washington on Tuesday in advance of a historic planned summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Tuesday’s earnings include AutoZone, Kohl’s, TJX Companies, Toll Brothers and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

The Fed will release the minutes of the last policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will also get the latest figures on new home sales.

Wednesday’s earnings will include Lowe’s, Target and Tiffany.

Advertisement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley will speak in London on Thursday.

Other Fed speakers delivering addresses on Thursday include, Federal Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Fed Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan and Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker.

Federal Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will also speak.

Thursday will also feature the latest data on existing home sales and earnings from Best Buy and Gap.

Friday will wrap up with speeches from Federal Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Federal Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Federal Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan.

Reports are also due on durable goods and consumer sentiment.