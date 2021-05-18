Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway shakes up investment holdings

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has shaken up its investment holdings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, INC. 287.64 -1.72 -0.59%

According to a 13F regulatory filing late Monday, the company cut back on financial, energy, and pharmaceutical stocks while adding insurance giant Aon to the portfolio.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AON AON PLC 254.32 -0.70 -0.27%

At the same time, the multinational conglomerate holding company increased investments in grocery chain Kroger and wireless network operator Verizon.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KR KROGER 37.22 -0.15 -0.40% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 57.20 -0.76 -1.31%

BILL GATES HIRES LAW FIRM FOUNDED BY WARREN BUFFETT'S RIGHT-HAND MAN FOR DIVORCE

Berkshire now holds 675,054 shares of Wells Fargo, compared to 52.4 million shares three months ago, and has slashed its stake in oil giant Chevron from 48.5M shares down to 23.7 million shares.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 46.89 -1.02 -2.13% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 106.10 -3.35 -3.06%

The company also trimmed its shares of drugmaker Merck to 17.8 million shares, AbbVie to 22.8 million shares and Bristol-Myers Squibb to about 31 million shares, automaker General Motors to 67 million shares and broadcaster Sirius XM to about 580 million shares. Stock positions sold off entirely during the quarter include shares of Canada's Suncor Energy and credit card company Synchrony Financial.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRK MERCK & CO., INC. 79.42 -0.42 -0.53% ABBV ABBVIE, INC. 117.14 +0.18 +0.15% BMY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO. 65.55 +0.03 +0.05% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 55.86 0.00 0.00% SIRI SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS, INC. 5.87 0.00 0.00% SU SUNCOR ENERGY 23.83 -0.25 -1.04% SYF SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 45.89 -0.99 -2.11%

Meanwhile, Berkshire has added 4.1 million shares of Aon PLC and 5.3 million shares of professional services firm Marsh & McLennan.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AON AON PLC 254.32 -0.70 -0.27% MMC MARSH & MCLENNAN COS. 133.75 -0.66 -0.49% KR KROGER 37.22 -0.15 -0.40% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 57.20 -0.76 -1.31%

Investments in grocery chain Kroger have also increased from 33.5 million shares three months ago to 51 million shares while Verizon is now up to nearly 159 million shares, compared to 147 million shares three months ago.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Buffett’s biggest investments in Apple and Bank of America remained unchanged.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 124.85 -1.42 -1.12% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 42.20 -0.56 -1.31%

Besides investments, the Omaha, Nebraska-based firm owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance and several major utilities. The conglomerate also owns manufacturing, furniture, shoe, jewelry, chocolate, underwear and brick companies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report