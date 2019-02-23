Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a rare quarterly loss, undercut by Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway released its fourth-quarter earnings on Saturday, revealing a rare net loss that was battered by its Kraft Heinz holdings.

Continue Reading Below

Although operating profits climbed to $5.72 billion from $3.34 billion, the sprawling conglomerate suffered a $3.02 billion writedown that Buffett said was "almost entirely attributable" to its significant stake in Kraft Heinz.

The report follows a disclosure by Kraft Heinz on Thursday of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the food and beverage retailer's accounting policies. On Friday, the brand's stock ended at the lowest level in history.

Kraft Heinz dragged on Berkshire, causing it to post a rare share loss of more than $15,000.

This is a developing post. Check back for more.