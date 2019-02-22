These are Warren Buffett's biggest stock holdings

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps one of the most famous and celebrated investors of all time.

Continue Reading Below

And with Berkshire’s $116 billion pile of cash, shareholders are eager to find out on Saturday in Buffett’s annual letter whether the “Oracle of Omaha” made any significant purchases in 2018.

Although he’s not expected to have made any big stock buys this year, Buffett is known for value investing -- buying shares for quality businesses that he believes have reasonable value and a potential for large growth.

Here’s a look at five of Buffett’s biggest holdings, based on market value.

Apple: Buffett is the second-largest holder of Apple shares with a stake of 250 million shares, or about 5 percent, worth close to $57 million. That leaves Vanguard as the only institutional investor with a larger ownership stake in the iPhone maker.

Advertisement

Bank of America: The billionaire investor bought more than $13 billion in bank shares in the third quarter of 2018, including in Bank of America. He owns about 877 million stakes, worth an estimated $25.8 billion.

Wells Fargo: Despite its many scandals, Buffett continues to stand by the California-based bank. He owns about a 9 percent stake with roughly 442 million shares, worth close to $23.2 billion.

Coca-Cola: In 1988, Buffett bought more than $1 billion of Coca-Cola shares. He currently owns 400 million shares that are worth close to $18.4 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Kraft Heinz: Buffett owns 35 million shares of Kraft Heinz, whose stock tumbled on Friday in the wake of a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which launched an investigation into the food company’s work with suppliers and other vendors.