Warren Buffett's annual letter praises Munger, slams regulation
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on $167 billion in cash
In Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, the Oracle of Omaha praised his old friend and Berkshire Hathaway partner Charlie Munger who passed away in November at age 99. Buffett also had some choice words for states drowning in regulatory red tape which is hurting some of his holdings.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BRK.A
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|623,146.45
|-5,783.73
|-0.92%
|BRK.B
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|413.67
|-3.76
|-0.90%
Following robust quarterly results and a record $167 billion in cash the conglomerate is moving closer to $1 trillion in market value.