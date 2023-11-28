Expand / Collapse search
Berkshire Hathaway
Published

Charlie Munger, friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, dead at 99

Billionaire Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, has died at age 99.

Mary Kissel, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, weighs in on allegations that Biden is compromised and Berkshire Hathaway Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger's calls for more free trade with China.  video

Charlie Munger blasted for calling for free trade with China

Mary Kissel, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, weighs in on allegations that Biden is compromised and Berkshire Hathaway Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger's calls for more free trade with China. 

Berkshire Hathaway announced the passing of Charlie Munger, the billionaire and vice chairman of the company, as well as longtime partner of Warren Buffett. 

According to the press release, Munger, who was 99 at the time of his passing, died Tuesday morning.

"Berkshire Hathaway a few minutes ago was advised by members of Charlie Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital," the company said in a press release.

Munger would have turned 100 on New Year’s Day.

Charlie Munger

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks to members of the media during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Friday, May 3, 2019. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (Houston Cofield/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation," Buffett said in a statement.

The family will handle all affairs in accordance to Mungers's instructions, according to the release. 

Warren Buffett Charlie Munger

Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and vice chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Imag (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to being Berkshire's vice chairman, Munger was a real estate attorney, chairman and publisher of the Daily Journal Corp., a member of the Costco board, a philanthropist and an architect.

