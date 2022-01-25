Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway will host annual meeting in person

Warren Buffett's conglomerate will welcome its investors back in person for the company's annual shareholder meeting this spring.

"The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022. At this time, we are planning for an in-person meeting" the company disclosed on Tuesday. It will also be webcast.

Buffett, and his number two Charlie Munger, like many others, shifted to a virtual meeting as the pandemic raged. On average about 40,000 shareholders attend the folksy event to hear the duo's sage investment advice and take on economic trends. Inflation and supply chains are likely to be hot topics this year.

Berkshire's class B shares have advanced over 30% during the past 12 months.

Buffett's conglomerate is the largest shareholder in both American Express and Coca-Cola and is the second largest in Kroge.

At the meeting, Buffett can often be seen enjoying the products of the companies he owns.

More details on the meeting itself will come when the 2021 Annual Report is released on Feb. 26.