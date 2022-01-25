Stocks set for another volatile session, IBM bucks downtrend

U.S. stocks are set to open lower in what may be another volatile session for investors following the massive swings experienced Monday.

Nasdaq Composite futures are down 2%, while S&P 500 and Dow futures are off about 0.7%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34364.5 +99.13 +0.29% SP500 S&P 500 4410.13 +12.19 +0.28% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13855.129489 +86.21 +0.63%

Monday’s wild turnaround, which had the Dow rebound from a 1,000-plus-point drop, also followed a three-week decline for the S&P 500, concluding with its worst weekly stretch since the start of the pandemic. Tensions have soared between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments.

On Tuesday, investors will attempt to focus on a handful of blue-chip earnings, including IBM's better-than-expected quarter. Shares are set to open with a gain of about 2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 128.82 -0.53 -0.41%

Johnson and Johnson edged past Wall Street's expectations, helped by growing pharmaceutical sales, but revenue fell short. In the fourth quarter, New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson earned $4.73 billion, while sales grew 10% to $24.8 billion, missing the $25.2 billion estimate. The world’s biggest maker of health care products also debuted a strong 2022 forecast

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 162.97 -1.90 -1.15%

In other pharma news, the Food and Drug Administration is limiting use of Regeneron and Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatments due to lack of efficacy, while Pfizer and BioNTech announced clinical trials of their drug specifically to target the omicron variant.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 621.48 +0.08 +0.01% LLY ELI LILLY & CO. 240.42 -2.64 -1.09% PFE PFIZER INC. 51.54 -1.25 -2.37% BNTX BIONTECH SE 150.98 +3.48 +2.36%

Verizon, American Express and 3M also report ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 52.96 -0.20 -0.38% AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 158.93 +0.19 +0.12% MMM 3M CO. 172.80 +0.15 +0.09%

The Federal Reserve will also kick off its two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates set for Wednesday and an update on what continues to be persistent inflation.

"There’s a short-term panic and part of that is the high level of uncertainty around what the Fed is going to do," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin continued to recover from Monday's lows.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 58 cents to $83.89 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 76 cents to $87.03 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.