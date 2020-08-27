Walmart, Microsoft team up in bid for TikTok's US assets

Walmart Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are teaming up in a bid to acquire social media app TikTok, the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer said.

A deal would give the retail behemoth a key technology to reach younger shoppers and build out its third-party marketplace and advertising business.

Shares of both Microsoft and Walmart were higher on the news.

“We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators,” Walmart said.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, was ordered by President Trump earlier this month to sell TikTok's U.S. assets within 90 days or be barred from conducting business in the country. The Trump administration has long argued TikTok's data collection could pose a national security threat.

A deal could also include TikTok's Canadian, Australian and New Zealand businesses.

ByteDance has not yet announced a buyer but is expected to do so in the coming days. Bids from business-software provider Oracle and other companies are also being considered.

However, one Wall Street analyst believes a combination of Walmart and Microsoft will be too difficult to beat.

"This is the final piece of the puzzle that ultimately cements Microsoft successfully acquiring TikTok's US operations for likely $35 billion to $40 billion," wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who believes the business could be worth around $200 billion in a few years.

The joint bid comes hours after the resignation of TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, who spent just three months on the job. Mayer cited a charged political environment for his exit.