Walmart+ members are getting an extra perk this holiday season

Walmart is adding a new perk for members of its Walmart+ program as the holiday season picks up speed.

The retailer is removing the $35 shipping minimum for members on Walmart.com orders starting Dec. 4.

Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart no matter the basket total.

Delivery from Walmart stores on items like groceries will still carry a $35 minimum

"It feels like a life hack is needed now more than ever and Walmart+ is here to help," said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “No other membership allows customers across the country to get everything from gingerbread cookies and eggnog to holiday decorations and toys delivered for free as soon as the same day. Walmart+ is designed to make life easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience.”

This is the latest perk added for Walmart+ members, two months after the program's launch.

The retailer is also expanding the number of locations where members can use their fuel savings, to include Sam’s Club fuel stations across the country.

Walmart+ has the reach of more than 4,700 stores, including 2,800 stores that offer delivery, reaching 70 percent of America.

Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period.