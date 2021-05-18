Walmart hikes profit forecast as stimulus checks boost sales

Walmart Inc. raised its full-year earnings outlook as another batch of stimulus checks propelled same-store sales past Wall Street estimates.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer reported same-store sales, excluding fuel, rose 6% year over year, exceeding the 0.86% gain that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

"Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year," CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. "In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop."

Walmart anticipates fiscal 2022 earnings will increase by high single digits, up from its previous forecast of a small decline for the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.