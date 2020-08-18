Walmart profit surges as coronavirus boosts online shopping sales

Walmart Inc. profit spiked 79% in the three months through June as more Americans ordered goods online while riding out the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based big-box retailer earned $6.48 billion, or an adjusted $1.56 per share, topping the $1.25 that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Total revenue rose 5.4% to $137.7 billion, beating the $135.48 billion consensus.

U.S. comparable sales rose 9.3% while e-commerce sales spiked 97% from a year ago. The U.S. comparable average ticket jumped 27%.

“I want to give a big thank you to our associates for their tireless efforts during these unprecedented times,” CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. “We also appreciate the trust and confidence of our customers.”

