Walmart CEO led Business Roundtable congratulates President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

The Business Roundtable congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after the pair became the projected winners of the presidential election Saturday.

“Business Roundtable congratulates President-elect Biden on his election as 46th President of the United States. We also congratulate Vice President-elect Harris on her historic accomplishment as the first woman, Black woman and person of South Asian descent to be elected Vice President of the United States," the organization, led by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the incoming Biden Administration and all federal and state policymakers."

The Roundtable also extended its congratulations to re-elected and newly elected members of Congress, governors, and other state and local officials, and commended President Trump for a "hard-fought campaign that has garnered over 70 million votes."

"We know the outcome is disappointing to his millions of supporters," the group added. "While we respect the Trump campaign’s right to seek recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists and to exhaust legitimate legal remedies, there is no indication that any of these would change the outcome."

The Roundtable applauded the historic number of Americans who participated in the election and thanked "the election officials, judges and volunteers who worked tirelessly in the midst of a pandemic to ensure that the election was conducted with integrity."

"We believe that all Americans can have utmost confidence that the outcome reflects the will of the American people," the organization said.

The group urged elected officials and Americans across the political spectrum to work in good faith to find common ground.

"Our country faces great challenges in the months ahead to defeat the pandemic and rebuild our economy," the Roundtable concluded. "We will meet them only by working together.”

The Business Roundtable represents the chief executive officers of America's leading companies, who employ more than 15 million people and earn more than $7 trillion in annual revenues.

