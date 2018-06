Some weak corporate results, including from 3M Co and Netflix Inc , added to the market' cautious tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average <.DJI> was down 121.40 points, or 1.02 percent, at 11,792.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index <.SPX> was down 15.35 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,238.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index <.IXIC> was down 34.72 points, or 1.29 percent, at 2,664.72.

Continue Reading Below

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)