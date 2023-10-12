Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walgreens

Walgreens shares have best day since 2022

Walgreens names Cigna executive Tim Wentworth as permanent CEO

close
TrendMacro Chief Investment Officer Donald Luskin reacts to oil prices rallying as attacks on Israel could fuel tensions in the Middle East video

This will be a great earnings season: Donald Luskin

TrendMacro Chief Investment Officer Donald Luskin reacts to oil prices rallying as attacks on Israel could fuel tensions in the Middle East

Days after appointing a new CEO, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance are on pace for the best percentage increase in nearly a year, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 22.60 +0.22 +0.98%

Shares rose over 7% last November, and Thursday's gains came after the drugstore chain announced a large cost-cutting plan. 

"In just six weeks, we have taken a number of steps to align our cost structure with our business performance, including planned cost reductions of at least $1 billion, and lowered capital expenditures by approximately $600 million" said interim CEO Ginger Graham. 

Walgreens named former Cigna executive Tim Wentworth permanent Chief Executive Officer earlier this week. He will be tasked with continuing to improve business after a money losing quarter and year. 

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Amid a 20.7% headwind from diminished sales on COVID-related products, Walgreens’ fiscal 2023 loss per share was $3.57 compared to a profit of $5.01 per share during the same period a year-ago.

Last week, a Walgreens spokesperson told FOX Business that it had adjusted its COVID-19 vaccine availability in response to ongoing appointment disruptions. Customers on social media have reported numerous vaccine appointment cancellations at Walgreens locations.

A group of pharmacists at the chain walked off the job earlier this citing staffing shortages, among other issues. 

WALGREENS PHARMACISTS WALK OUT OVER WORKING CONDITIONS

Walgreens

Pharmacist Tzofit Moskovich, left, works at a computer station as Michelle Sorto, a senior pharmacy technician for Walgreen Co., sorts files at a store in Oak Park, Illinois, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

WALGREENS RESOLVES COVID-19 VACCINE SUPPLY AFTER APPOINTMENT CHALLENGES

Walgreens also said it will not provide guidance beyond fiscal 2024 as the company continues to evaluate macroeconomic trends and challenges, while expecting to provide long-term guidance, if any, in the future.

Walgreens

People make their way near a Walgreens pharmacy on March 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

UPDATED COVID VACCINES: FDA ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY APPROVAL AND AUTHORIZATION

Despite the drop in COVID-related sales, the company said fourth quarter sales jumped 9.2% year-over-year to $35.4 billion and up 8.3% on a constant currency basis.  

Walgreens pharmacy

Pharmacist Jeanie Kim, left, consults with a customer at a Walgreens pharmacy in Wheeling, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business Reporter Angelica Stabile and Reuters contributed to this report. 