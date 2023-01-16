Walgreens removes purchase limits on children's fever-reducing medications

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced on Monday that it removed the online purchase limits it had put in place for over-the-counter children's fever-reducing products, saying supply conditions have improved.

The pharmacy imposed a six-product online purchase limit for children's pain relief and fever-reducing products like children's Tylenol last month over concerns of "excess purchasing behavior" by customers, but is now confident it has enough supply to meet demand. The purchase limits put in place last month were only online, and there were no caps for in-store purchases.

A spokesperson for Walgreens told FOX Business that even if name-brand products are out of stock at a location, consumers can expect to find generic products available online and in stores with the active ingredients needed to reduce their child's fever. There are no longer any purchase limits in that product category.

NYC WALGREENS STORE KEEPING ICE CREAM IN CHAINED FREEZER, LOCKING UP CANDY AMID ONGOING SHOPLIFTING FRENZY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 36.78 +0.12 +0.33%

MACY'S CEO IS ‘CAUTIOUS’ ABOUT CONSUMER SPENDING AFTER SEEING DIP IN SELF PURCHASES

Walgreens and other major pharmacy chains including CVS and Kroger imposed purchase limits on children's pain relievers and cold medicine products in December, as health officials warned of an unusually early and severe flu season coupled with a rise in RSV and COVID-19 cases.

The company told FOX Business at the time that the online purchasing limit was put in place due to both increased consumer demand and supply challenges.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Paul Best contributed to this report.