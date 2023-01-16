Expand / Collapse search
Walgreens

Walgreens removes purchase limits on children's fever-reducing medications

Pharmacy chain lifted a cap for online purchases of children's Tylenol, other pain relievers

FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on the antibiotic shortage on 'Varney & Co.' video

Parents struggle to find medicine for their children

FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on the antibiotic shortage on 'Varney & Co.'

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced on Monday that it removed the online purchase limits it had put in place for over-the-counter children's fever-reducing products, saying supply conditions have improved.

The pharmacy imposed a six-product online purchase limit for children's pain relief and fever-reducing products like children's Tylenol last month over concerns of "excess purchasing behavior" by customers, but is now confident it has enough supply to meet demand. The purchase limits put in place last month were only online, and there were no caps for in-store purchases.

walgreens tylenol purchase

A person purchases medicine, Monday, Dec.19, 2022 at a Walgreens, in New York.  (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Walgreens told FOX Business that even if name-brand products are out of stock at a location, consumers can expect to find generic products available online and in stores with the active ingredients needed to reduce their child's fever. There are no longer any purchase limits in that product category.

Walgreens Boston

The exterior of a Walgreens store. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Walgreens and other major pharmacy chains including CVS and Kroger imposed purchase limits on children's pain relievers and cold medicine products in December, as health officials warned of an unusually early and severe flu season coupled with a rise in RSV and COVID-19 cases.

walgreens tylenol shortage

A sign is placed near the section for children's medicine, Monday, Dec.19, 2022 at a Walgreens, in New York. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company told FOX Business at the time that the online purchasing limit was put in place due to both increased consumer demand and supply challenges.

FOX Business' Paul Best contributed to this report.