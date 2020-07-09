Walgreens loses $1.7B as coronavirus snarls overseas sales

Walgreens Boots Alliance lost $1.7 billion during the three months through May as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed its non-U.S. business.

Continue Reading Below

The Deerfield, Illinois-based drugstore said COVID-19 resulted in a $700 million to $750 million hit to sales, almost entirely overseas, and that margins were hurt by a shift in consumer preferences and increased supply chain costs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“Prior to the pandemic, our financial performance for fiscal 2020 was on track with our expectations,” CEO Stefano Pessina said in a statement. “However, this unprecedented global crisis led to a loss in the quarter as stay-at-home orders affected all of our markets.”

The fallout from the virus forced Walgreens to take a $2 billion charge due to weakness in its U.K. business.

Walgreens lost an adjusted $1.95 a share as revenue was little changed from a year ago at $34.6 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.17 a share on revenue of $34.4 billion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.