Wahlburgers' fan favorite 'Wahl Sauce' to hit grocery stores

Wahlburgers, the fast-casual burger chain co-owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg, will begin selling its fan-favorite condiment “Wahl Sauce” in grocery stores around the country, the company announced Monday.

Wahl Sauce will be sold in 12-ounce bottles alongside other Wahlburgers-branded offerings, including its special beef blend, according to a press release. To start, the bottles will be available at select retailers including Hy-Vee and Acme Markets in a handful of states.

"Ever since launching our Wahlburgers At Home product line, customers have been asking when they can buy Wahl Sauce," Wahlburgers co-founder Paul Wahlberg said in the press release. "It has always been our mission to give our fans an opportunity to have a Wahlburgers experience at home since many do not live near a restaurant."

Other retail partners, including the Meijer grocery store chain, are expected to begin stocking the product later this year. The product launch was conducted with partnership with ARKK Food Company and Legacy Foods Manufacturing.

The Wahlberg brothers founded Wahlburgers in Massachusetts in 2011. The fast-casual chain was the subject a reality series of the A&E reality series “Wahlburgers from 2014 to 2019.

Wahlburgers operates 48 locations in North America and Europe, according to trade publication Fast Casual.

