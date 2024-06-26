Expand / Collapse search
Published

Volkswagen to invest $5B in Rivian, form joint venture

Volkswagen, Rivian said they will have equal ownership and control of the joint venture

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, discusses how lawmakers are concerned that China is benefiting from EVs on ‘The Evening Edit.’  video

We don’t have the electricity or energy to run EVs: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

German automaker Volkswagen will invest up to $5 billion in electric vehicle startup Rivian, the companies said on Tuesday.

The two companies said they are seeking to develop "next-generation electric architecture and best-in-class software technology" for EVs through a planned joint venture.

Volkswagen and Rivian said they ultimately intend to incorporate the technology from the joint venture into new vehicles that the companies plan to put out "in the second half of the decade."

RIVIAN ANNOUNCES TWO NEW EV SUV LINES, INCLUDING ONE SURPRISE

For the partnership, Volkswagen will pour $1 billion into Rivian this year via an unsecured convertible note. That, the companies said, will later be followed by $4 billion by 2026.  

Rivian vehicles sit outside a showroom.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. is suing a key supplier of seats, warning that a pricing dispute could impact production of an electric van ordered by Amazon.com Inc. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The joint venture, which Volkswagen and Rivian will have equal ownership and control over, is expected to be fully formed in the final quarter of the year, the companies said.

VW emblem

A Volkswagen emblem is seen on a car in Krakow, Poland, on Nov. 10, 2022.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Not only is this partnership expected to bring our software and associated zonal architecture to an even broader market through Volkswagen Group’s global reach, but this partnership also is expected to help secure our capital needs for substantial growth," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said.

VOLKSWAGEN BRINGS CHATGPT INTO COMPACT CARS

Rivian’s current lineup includes the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, with R2 and R3 platforms in the pipeline. The startup has been working on trimming costs through various measures and boosting its capital as it seeks to bring the new platforms to market.

Rivian R1S

The newly redesigned Rivian R1S. (Courtesy of Rivian / Fox News)

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume, meanwhile, said it will be "strengthening our technology profile and our competitiveness" through the joint venture.

View of the stand of Volkswagen during the first China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) in Shanghai, China, Nov. 8, 2018. (Oriental Image via Reuters Connect / Reuters Photos)

The German automaker will gain access to Rivian’s "existing electrical architecture and software platform" and see benefits to "accelerate" its software-defined vehicle and other plans.

SEE IT: RIVIAN UNVEILS REDESIGNED ALL-ELECTRIC SUV AND PICKUP

Rivian shares were up more than 25% during midday trade on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VWAGY VOLKSWAGEN AG 12.01 -0.19 -1.56%
RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 14.45 +2.49 +20.80%

The company told investors in May it expects to build 57,000 vehicles this year.