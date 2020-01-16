Expand / Collapse search
Volkswagen CEO fears company could become obsolete like Nokia phones

Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the German carmaker needs to accelerate its transformation to avoid becoming another Nokia , which lost its dominance in the handset market to Apple.

“The big questions is: are we fast enough?,” Diess told VW’s senior managers following a global board meeting on Thursday. “If we continue at our current speed, it is going to be very tough.”

The car was is longer a mode of transport and carmakers are no longer only manufacturers of vehicles, he said.

“The era of the classic carmakers is over,” Diess added.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)