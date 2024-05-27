Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy targets BuzzFeed: Read his full letter here

Vivek Ramaswamy now holds an 8.37% stake in BuzzFeed

close
Trump campaign surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy joined 'Kudlow' to discuss former President Trump‘s presidential campaign announcing it would begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency and President Biden's Morehouse College speech. video

Vivek Ramaswamy: Biden is 'blowing woke smoke' to 'deflect accountability'

Trump campaign surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy joined 'Kudlow' to discuss former President Trump‘s presidential campaign announcing it would begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency and President Biden's Morehouse College speech.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing for major change at troubled news outlet BuzzFeed and has been quietly acquiring shares in the company, catapulting him to the second-largest Class A shareholder with an 8.37% stake.

In a letter to BuzzFeed's board of directors, reviewed by FOX Business, the entrepreneur and investor lays out his vision to rescue the media brand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BZFD BUZZFEED 2.80 +0.16 +6.06%

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE: 

While shares of BuzzFeed have rallied 180% this year, the stock is well off its peak of around the $40 per share level reached in March 2021. 

BuzzFeed