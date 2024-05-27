Vivek Ramaswamy targets BuzzFeed: Read his full letter here
Vivek Ramaswamy now holds an 8.37% stake in BuzzFeed
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing for major change at troubled news outlet BuzzFeed and has been quietly acquiring shares in the company, catapulting him to the second-largest Class A shareholder with an 8.37% stake.
In a letter to BuzzFeed's board of directors, reviewed by FOX Business, the entrepreneur and investor lays out his vision to rescue the media brand.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BZFD
|BUZZFEED
|2.80
|+0.16
|+6.06%
READ THE FULL LETTER HERE:
While shares of BuzzFeed have rallied 180% this year, the stock is well off its peak of around the $40 per share level reached in March 2021.
BuzzFeed