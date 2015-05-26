Verizon FiOS Announces New Custom TV Package

Verizon FiOS on Tuesday, announced a new pay-TV model that will allow customers to pick from a list of genre-specific packages. Verizon customers will be able to pick two packages from seven different genres: Kids, Pop Culture, Lifestyle, Entertainment, News & Info, Sports and Sports Plus--additional packages will cost $10 each per month. It's available as stand-alone programming, or as part of a double or triple play, which would include the two custom TV packages, FiOS Digital Voice and FiOS Internet. This all comes amid a changing customer climate and on the heels of Verizon's better-than-expected first quarter earnings.
