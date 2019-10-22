Verizon to offer customers year's access to Disney+ for free

Verizon will offer free Disney+, a new streaming platform, for free to specific customers, the telecommunications company announced Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

All new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers will get 12 months of Disney+ for no charge starting Nov. 12.

The deal will also apply to new Verizon Fios home Internet and 5G home Internet customers.

Disney+ hopes to upset the entertainment streaming market and will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries, including a reboot of its classic 1955 hit "Lady and the Tramp."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE