Verizon to offer customers year's access to Disney+ for free

By FOXBusiness
Verizon will offer free Disney+, a new streaming platform, for free to specific customers, the telecommunications company announced Tuesday.

All new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers will get 12 months of Disney+ for no charge starting Nov. 12.

The deal will also apply to new Verizon Fios home Internet and 5G home Internet customers.

Disney+ hopes to upset the entertainment streaming market and will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries, including a reboot of its classic 1955 hit "Lady and the Tramp."

