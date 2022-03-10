Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Verdict against self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor balloons to $143 mln

Wright unlawfully seized intellectual property belonging to the joint venture, a jury previously found

close
Peter Schiff and Layah Heilpern compare and contrast gold versus cryptocurrency on 'Making Money.' video

Experts debate the value of Bitcoin versus gold

Peter Schiff and Layah Heilpern compare and contrast gold versus cryptocurrency on 'Making Money.'

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright must pay another $43 million to a joint venture he co-created, adding to a $100 million verdict against him last year, a federal judge in West Palm Beach, Florida, ruled Wednesday.

A jury in December found Wright unlawfully seized intellectual property belonging to the joint venture with late computer forensics researcher Dave Kleiman, W&K Info Defense Research. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom awarded the additional $43 million in interest on damages W&K suffered from when he took control of the IP in 2013 until the court's final judgment.

Wright had argued that W&K should only be entitled to interest measured from October 2021, when the IP's value was highest, through December.

Bitcoin was struggling early Monday morning following a downtrend last week with blame clearly landing on Fed plans to raise interest rates in March. (iStock)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA

Wright's attorney Andrés Rivero of Rivero Mestre said in a statement that the award was still "but a fraction of the amount plaintiffs claimed" and does not affect the jury's finding that Kleiman did not co-invent Bitcoin with Wright.

W&K's attorneys said in a statement that the decision, like the verdict, "sets a historical precedent in cryptocurrency and blockchain."

Kleiman's brother sued Wright on behalf of his estate in 2018, alleging he stole intellectual property related to blockchain technology from W&K along with 1.1 million bitcoin.

MAN WHO CLAIMS HE INVENTED BITCOIN WINS TRIAL, KEEPS BITCOINS WORTH $50B

According to court papers, the bitcoin was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto, who wrote a white paper describing the framework for what would become bitcoin. Wright has said that he is Nakamoto, which has been disputed.

Jurors awarded W&K $100 million for Wright's conversion of its intellectual property but cleared Wright of other claims including theft and fraud, and found W&K and Kleiman were not entitled to any of the disputed bitcoin.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Kleiman said in the lawsuit that the assets were worth over $11 billion. Today, the 1.1 million bitcoin would be worth $43 billion.

The case is Kleiman v. Wright, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:18-cv-80176.