Ventas, PG&E Among Stocks Down on Above-average Volume Wednesday

Today, a few stocks are down on high volume:
- After trading at a volume of 3.2 million, or two its average daily volume, (NYSE:VTR) saw its price drop. Shares dropped 2.3% to $63.98. The stock has been on the rise in the last two months, up $6.28 (10.9%) from a price of $57.70 on June 11, 2012. The stock is trading 7.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was down on high volume after trading at a volume of 4.6 million, or 2.2 its average daily volume. Closing at $45.13, shares dropped 1.4%. The stock has risen 95 cents (2.2%) over the last three months from a price of $44.18 on May 11, 2012. The stock is trading 3.4% above its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with volume of 2.6 million, or 1.7 its average daily volume, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. Shares fell 1.6% to $67.77.
- Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) was down on high volume, trading with volume of 16.4 million, or 2.3 its average daily volume. At $10.05, the stock price has fallen 2%. Shares have shown some positive movement over the last two months as the price has climbed 58 cents (6.1%) from a price of $9.47 on June 11, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $9.78 today.
- ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw its price drop on above-normal volume today, as 1.2 million shares have changed hands or 1.6 times its average daily volume. With a closing price of $66.43, shares dropped 1.2%. Share price is up, having risen $9.11 (15.9%) from $57.32 on July 10, 2012. The stock is trading 8.7% above its 50-day moving average and 6.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- After trading at a volume of 2.6 million, or 2.6 its average daily volume, (NYSE:AVT) saw its price drop. With a closing price of $30.89, shares were off 5.6%. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $2.37 (-7.1%) from $33.26 on May 11, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $31.02 today.
- Trading with volume of 971,608, or 1.7 its average daily volume, Camden Property (NYSE:CPT) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. Closing at $66.72, shares dropped 1.9%. The stock has been declining recently, and shares are down $3.82 (-5.4%) from a price of $70.54 on August 1, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 1.2% above the mark.
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) traded on a volume of 1.5 million, or 1.8 its average daily volume, but its price was down. Shares were off 1.8% to $37.21. The stock has been on an upward trajectory over the last two months, rising $3.38 (10%) from a price of $33.83 on June 11, 2012. The stock is trading 4.7% above its 50-day moving average and 8.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) was trading down on above-average volume with 1.5 million shares moving, or 2.3 its average daily volume. The stock price dropped 3% to $25.90. Shares have been on on the rise over the past month, climbing $3.12 (13.7%) from a price of $22.78 on July 10, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 2.3% above the mark.