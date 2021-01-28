Varney says GameStop is opportunity for anti-capitalists

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney in his latest “My Take” argues that the left is using the GameStock stock surge as an opportunity to push their anti-capitalist agenda.

Continue Reading Below

Varney said you could see the political response to market turmoil “coming a mile off.”

LIVE UPDATES: GAMESTOP, AMC TRADING FRENZY ROILS WALL STREET

“Never let a crisis go to waste!” he said Thursday. “We’ve heard that before and it’s back in play.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP 132.00 -212.99 -61.74%

Varney said he is worried liberals will take advantage of the GameStop short squeeze and use it as an excuse to “regulate and beat up” Wall Street, the rich and hedge funds.

“I’m not saying we need regulation. I’m not saying we should interfere,” the FOX Business host said. “But GameStop has given an opportunity to those who just don’t like capitalism.”

AOC, WARREN SLAM WALL STREETERS FOR OUTRAGE OVER GAMESTOP RALLY, ACCUSE THEM OF TREATING MARKET LIKE A 'CASINO'

He pointed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s recent tweet arguing hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealthy investors “have treated the stock market like their own personal casino.” In a post on Wednesday, the senator wrote it’s “long past time” for the SEC and other financial regulators “wake up and do their jobs…I intend to make sure they do.”

“No specific regulatory proposals, but the turmoil helps Warren‘s push for the seizure of wealth and a massive increase in the tax on stock profits,” Varney said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He said the left likes that retail investors have taken on the hedge funds and, at the moment, are winning.

“The little guy beat the big guys of Wall Street … AOC thinks it’s just great,” he said.

However, Varney said he is worried that if “the little guys” lose and the is left holding the bag, “there will be hell to pay.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Varney added the “democratization of investing” has given liberals an opportunity to again highlight inequality, “seize the moral high ground” and rail against greed.

“They will portray themselves as saviors, defending the masses against the ravages of capitalism,” he said. “We’ve heard it all before, but GameStop gives them a chance to say it again, only louder.”