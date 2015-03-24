Vail to invest $50 million, including new high-speed gondola to connect 2 Utah ski resorts

Vail Resorts Inc. is announcing plans to build a high-speed gondola this summer that would connect its newly acquired Utah ski resort to another it owns to create what the company says will be the largest ski area in the United States.

Vail announced the connecting lift plans Monday as part of $50 million in investments at Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Resort.

Park City Mountain Resort chief operating officer Bill Rock said it will be a transformational makeover of one of Utah's best-known resorts.

Other plans include major upgrades of two lifts, new and improved restaurants and better snowmaking.

The connecting lift plan is pending approval from city and county officials in Park City. It is expected to be ready by the 2015-2016 ski season.