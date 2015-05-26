Utilities companies shares down at the close of trading

Shares of some top utilities companies were down at the close of trading:

American Electric Power Co. fell $.17 or .3 percent, to $57.71.

Consolidated Edison Inc. Holding Co. fell $.81 or 1.3 percent, to $61.69.

Dominion Resources Inc. fell $.97 or 1.3 percent, to $72.57.

Duke Energy Corp. fell $1.04 or 1.3 percent, to $78.37.

Exelon fell $.69 or 2.0 percent, to $33.37.

PG&E fell $.87 or 1.6 percent, to $51.87.

Southern Co. fell $.55 or 1.2 percent, to $44.32.