USMCA big win for American workers, economy: Rep. Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin said Tuesday that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement must be passed “right away,” citing its importance to the American economy.

“The deal is a huge win for President Trump, but more importantly, it's a big win for the American worker,” Zeldin, R-N.Y., told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “It's an important win for the U.S. economy.”

Congress has just eight calendar days to vote on a number of bills, including a spending deal to fully fund the government and USMCA, both of which Zeldin says will get done before the impeachment vote.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday during an interview with Bartiromo that the agreement made could create as many as 589,000 new jobs in five years and a House vote would need to happen this week in order to guarantee its passage by year-end.

Zeldin also said that the last vote before lawmakers leave Washington for their holiday break will be on impeachment, which the New York Republican called a “lump of coal.”

“What I'm hearing is that the last vote before everybody leaves the Capitol for the Christmas break will be the impeachment vote -- that will be Nancy Pelosi's gift to America -- is going to be that lump of coal,” Zeldin said.