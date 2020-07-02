Coronavirus jobless claims top 48M

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims totaled 1.427 million in the week ended June 27, the Labor Department said Thursday.

More than 48 million Americans have lost their jobs since stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 were first issued in March. The prior week’s total was revised up by 2,000 to 1.48 million.

Continuing claims, the number of people receiving jobless benefits after an initial week of aid, rose by 59,000 to 19.29 million for the week ended June 20.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 1.355 million initial claims and 19 million continuing claims.

