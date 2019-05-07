Stock futures fall on US-China trade worries

U.S. stock futures pointed lower Tuesday as investors gauged the possibility of heightened trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

Wall Street's concerns stem from tweets by President Trump over the weekend and on Monday that the pace of trade talks between Washington and Beijing were not advancing quickly enough and that he intended to increase tariffs to 25 percent from the current 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods, a move he said he would take Friday. On Monday, Trump tweeted that the U.S. loses $500 billion a year to China.

Despite the new tariff threat from Trump, the Chinese government said Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week for trade talks.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.73 percent, the S&P 500 down 0.78 percent and the Nasdaq Composite lower by 0.95 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26438.48 -66.47 -0.25% SP500 S&P 500 2932.47 -13.17 -0.45% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8123.289075 -40.71 -0.50%

Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on concerns that a continuation of the U.S.-China trade conflict is not resolved and, thus, hampers global economic activity. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark U.S. crude, was trading at $61.59 per barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped fractionally to 2.47 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 0.69 percent, the Hang Seng was higher by 0.52 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.51 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was off by 1.05 percent, France’s CAC 40 declined 0.81 percent and Germany’s DAX retreated by 0.72 percent.