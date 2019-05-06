Dow plummets after Trump threatens bigger China tariffs

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 500 points Monday after President Trump threatened to increase tariffs sharply on a wide range of Chinese goods this week because trade talks are not advancing quickly enough.

Trump, in a pair of tweets on Sunday, said he would increase tariffs to 25 percent from the current 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Chinese authorities said, despite the threat, that they would still send a large delegation to the U.S. to continue talks aimed at resolving the one-year standoff between the world's two biggest economies.

Futures for the Dow fell more than 500 points before paring some of that loss. The S&P 500 futures were down 1.66 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite futures plummeted 2.08 percent.

On two previous occasions, Trump has pushed back deadlines, in January and March, to raise the tariffs to buy more time for a negotiated settlement. But on Sunday, Trump, who has called himself a "tariff man," said he's losing patience. "The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump tweeted.

Global equities were hammered by the apparent negative turn in Beijing-Washington talks. China’s Shanghai Composite tumbled 5.58 percent and the Hang Seng fell 2.9 percent.

France’s CAC 40 fell 1.93 percent and Germany’s DAX declined 1.86 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.