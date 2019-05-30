US stock futures rise on easing trade worries

Stock futures edged higher Thursday as Wall Street's concerns about the U.S.-China trade conflict appeared to ease and, as a result, fears of a global economic slowdown seemed less threatening.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.30 percent, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.35 percent and futures on the Nasdaq Composite added 0.34 percent.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose to 2.27 percent from 2.24 percent, a sign that investors may be less interested in safe investments than they were earlier this week. The price and yield on bonds move in opposite directions.

Aaron Anderson, senior vice president of research at Fisher Investments, said investors should consider President Trump’s likely willingness to resolve matters with China ahead of the American 2020 election campaign, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“He would much rather go into that campaign season with some sort of trade victory than continuing to be embroiled in this trade spat with China,” Anderson said.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25126.41 -221.36 -0.87% SP500 S&P 500 2783.02 -19.37 -0.69% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7547.309451 -60.04 -0.79%

Central banks are signaling that global growth worries may be overdone, according to Dow Jones.

For example, the Bank of Canada is keeping interest rates unchanged and said a broad-based improvement in domestic economic activity reinforces its view that a slowdown that began late last year was temporary.

“The message of patience remains loud and clear among the North American central banks, even as traders continue to pit themselves against policymakers over rate cut expectations,” strategists at Singapore-based OCBC Bank said in a note.

Shares of Dollar General soared 6 percent in premarket action after it reported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates. The discount retailer is planning to open more than 900 stores this year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg DG DOLLAR GENERAL 118.51 -1.45 -1.21%

China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.31 percent, the Hang Seng was off 0.44 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the session lower by 0.29 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.36 percent, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.20 percent and Germany’s DAX added 0.35 percent.