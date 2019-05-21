Stocks up as Huawei ban delay offsets retail woes

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as the administration's delay on its blacklisting of Huawei Technologies offset the effect of weak retail quarterly results.

The White House granted some exemptions to its export blacklist on Huawei, giving some customers and suppliers of China’s telecom giant a 90-day reprieve from the ban.

Kohl's reported that its first-quarter earnings missed analyst expectations, although sales topped expectations. J.C. Penney posted a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter and same-store sales were also weaker than Wall Street expected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding steady at 2.42 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25791.23 +111.33 +0.43% SP500 S&P 500 2857.78 +17.55 +0.62% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7767.57189 +65.20 +0.85%

Crude oil prices were flat. West Texas Intermediate was changing hands at $63.11 per barrel.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 1.23 percent, the Hang Seng was off by 0.47 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended down 0.14 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was higher by 0.75 percent, France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.43 percent and Germany’s DAX added 1.03 percent.