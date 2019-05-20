Google bars Huawei from some Android services after Trump order

Google revoked Chinese tech giant Huawei’s access to some elements of Android operating system and other proprietary services on Monday, threatening the world’s second-largest smartphone maker’s business amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Future versions of Huawei devices will lose access to Google technical support and software, including apps such as Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps. The company is barred from Android services, except those available through open-source license.

The decision came days after President Trump issued an order that effectively blocks Huawei from doing business in the United States. Trump administration officials have argued that Huawei’s continued access to U.S. technology poses a national security risk, given concerns about intellectual property theft and cybersecurity that have overshadowed ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Huawei earned more than $100 billion in revenue in 2018 alone. The company manufactures more smartphones than any other company except for Samsung. Huawei was said to be in the process of developing its own operating system as a contingency plan in the event that it lost access to Android.

“As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry,” a Huawei spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters was first to report Google’s decision.

Other U.S. companies, including Qualcomm and Intel, have halted shipments of smartphone components to Huawei. Some Google services, including Google Play and security software will still function on existing Huawei smartphones.

Trump’s executive order aims to block Huawei equipment from accessing U.S. networks or technology. The U.S. government must approve any attempts to sell U.S.-made technology to Huawei.