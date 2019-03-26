Search

Global stocks rebound after slide on growth worries

By StocksFOXBusiness

Raymond James Chief Economist Scott Brown and CFRA Research Investment Strategist Lindsey Bell on the mounting debate over whether there is a U.S. recession on the horizon.video

The odds don't favor a recession: Raymond James Chief Economist

Raymond James Chief Economist Scott Brown and CFRA Research Investment Strategist Lindsey Bell on the mounting debate over whether there is a U.S. recession on the horizon.

U.S. equities jumped higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a recent slide on worries about U.S. and European economic growth.

Continue Reading Below

Traders had been rattled by a drop in long-term bond yields, which many see as a warning sign of a possible recession.

NORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond jumped as Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors are preparing to launch a proxy fight to replace its entire 12-person board, according to the Wall Street Journal. Combined they have a 5 percent stake in the company.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AAPLAPPLE INC.191.24+2.50+1.32%
BBBYBED BATH & BEYOND INC.17.80+3.94+28.37%

Apple announced plans on Monday to launch a subscription TV service. The company did not say how much Apple TV Plus, which will be ad-free, will cost or when exactly it will debut. It will compete with big streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Video.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES25728.82+211.99+0.83%
SP500S&P 5002821.85+23.49+0.84%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7714.02832+76.49+1.00%

In Europe, London's FTSE rose 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.2 percent and France's CAC was up 0.6 percent.

In Asia on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.1 percent higher and Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.2 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Markets in Europe and Asia tumbled Monday as traders tried to make sense of pessimistic new outlooks on global growth.

European investors are uneasy about the uncertain outlook for Britain's plan to leave the European Union.